"First day of school! First day of school!" Stormi squeals in a video shared to mom Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed, jumping up and down

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Snap of Stormi on 'First Day of Homeschool' — with an Hermès Backpack!

Stormi is redefining classroom chic.

Kylie Jenner's 2½-year-old daughter rocked one stylish accessory for her "first day of homeschool," as shown in an adorable snapshot shared to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the cute photo, Stormi sports a big smile as she shows off her light pink backpack by French high-fashion luxury goods brand Hermès.

Jenner, 23, also posted a video of her only child ecstatic over her big academic milestone, jumping up and down outside of their home.

"First day of school! First day of school!" Stormi exclaims as Jenner can be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi's dad Travis Scott.

Stormi's backpack no doubt fits perfectly in the toddler's closet alongside her white Louis Vuitton mini handbag, which mom Jenner shared a photo of back in July.

Dressed in an all-white casual ensemble with a scrunchie around her updo as she sat outside near a patch of shade, Stormi had one hand on the bag, which featured the French fashion house's monogram and flower-like design stamped over the surface in varying colors.

"Coolest baby to ever do ittt⛈🤍🤍," Jenner wrote in the caption.

Stormi also owns a Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini handbag, which was a gift from aunt Kim Kardashian West over the 2018 holiday season. Kardashian West, 39, also brought back bags from a trip to Japan for daughters Chicago, 2½, and North, 7, plus nieces True, 2, Dream Renée, 3½, and Penelope Scotland, 8.

Although she may have enviable style for any age, rest assured that Stormi's toddler years are still in full swing.

Earlier this month, the little girl spent some quality time with Jenner and Scott — but her parents had a bit of a hard time getting her to sit still for a fun family photo.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a hilarious video of the moment on her Instagram Story, which she captioned "pics with 2 year olds" as her toddler wriggled around in her lap.