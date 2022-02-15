Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is 'Helping' with Brother Wolf, Says Source: 'Cutest Big Sister'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby, son Wolf, on Feb. 2

Stormi loves her new role as a big sister.

In the weeks since mom Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby, son Wolf, daughter Stormi, 4, has been "helping out with [her] baby brother," a source tells PEOPLE.

"She is the cutest big sister," adds the insider.

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, a rep for the Kardashians star confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month. She later announced on her Instagram Story that they named their son Wolf, which a source said she and Scott picked "together" but wanted to "make sure" they "love the name" before announcing.

Following the news of her son's arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner is "back at home and doing well."

"Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," said the source. "Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

As for Stormi, the source noted that she is "doing well" and is "very gentle" with her baby brother.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the insider continued.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.