Kylie Jenner Covers Harper's Bazaar Arabia with Daughter Stormi, 17 Months, and Mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one busy woman, but that doesn’t stop her from making her baby girl a priority.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, posed alongside her mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s July/August issue (marking the 17-month-old’s first magazine cover!), chatting with the publication about how her own upbringing has influenced the way she has approached motherhood.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” she said. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded.”

Image zoom Morelli Brothers @morellibrothers

“But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shares. “I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kris (L) and [ent-hotlink id="18428" href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" title="Kylie Jenner"] for Harper's Bazaar Arabia Morelli Brothers @morellibrothers

RELATED: North West Makes Modeling Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in New Fendi Campaign

Kylie admits that while “there are definitely moments when I get stressed out,” she has figured out a way to work in relaxation time to keep the balance healthy.

“I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed,” she explains. “I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”

As someone who reached a high level of success at such a young age, Kylie encourages others who strive for something big “to start working harder at a young age” and to follow their dreams, regardless of “age or gender.”

That being said, “I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar Arabia of her own involvement in others’ personal journeys.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18520" href="/" title="Kris Jenner"], [ent-hotlink id="18522" href="https://people.com/tag/stormi-webster/" title="Stormi Webster"] and Kylie Jenner cover Harper's Bazaar Arabia Morelli Brothers @morellibrothers

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy “Changed” Her Body at a Young Age — “But I Really Don’t Care”

“But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter,” Kylie clarifies. “Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more.”

Kris, 63, couldn’t be prouder of her youngest child, calling Kylie “a shining example of a young, working mom who wants to do it all, fit it all in and at the same time, be in a business where she is really empowering other women to feel good, look great and always try to stay ahead of the next fabulous thing.”

“One of my biggest aspirations is just to be able to spend more time with my grandchildren,” she adds. “That’s truly where my heart is. I have 10 now and they all live right around me. We work a lot … but that’s my love, just to spend more time with my family.”