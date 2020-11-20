Cuddly as a Cactus! Kylie Jenner Makes Grinch Cupcakes with Daughter Stormi in Matching Pajamas

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are getting into the spirit of the season!

On Thursday, Jenner posted a new video to her YouTube channel in celebration of her new KYLIE x GRINCH holiday makeup collection (already sold out on her website), which featured the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her little girl, 2½, making cupcakes inspired by the iconic green Christmas-stealing meanie-turned-hero.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After welcoming their viewers, Jenner, 23, asks her daughter, "What are we making today, Storm?"

"We're making cupcakes! Yeah!" the toddler exclaims excitedly, going on to point out the matching Hanna Anderson Grinch-inspired pajamas the mother-daughter duo wore especially for the occasion.

Stormi waits patiently as Jenner mixes the various ingredients together, handing her mom containers of items to add to the mixing bowl and even pouring in the vanilla extract and flour herself.

"We are ready to decorate," Stormi repeats after her mom as Jenner shows off the finished green cupcakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Stormi Webster | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Image zoom Stormi Webster | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Stormi looks on patiently as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pipes frosting onto one of the cupcakes, popping a few of the toppings into her mouth after getting permission from her mom.

"You got this, Mommy," she encourages Jenner, going on to tell her "I love you so much" and "You're so beautiful" in later parts of the sweet footage.

"You're so beautiful!" Jenner replies, tickling Stormi. "And you're so smart."

After Stormi helps put some of the decorations on top of the frosted cupcakes, the gals are ready to try their treats — and Stormi wastes no time getting green frosting all over her mouth, laughing as Jenner helps her clean it off.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Adorably Tries to Get Daughter Stormi to Pose for Family Photo with Ex Travis Scott

Stormi is certainly getting her fair share of holiday baking experience as of late. Last month, Jenner rang in the spooky season with her daughter as they made Halloween cookies together.

During the decorating process, Stormi revealed she was going to be a Minion for Halloween while Jenner shared that she and ex Travis Scott, Stormi's dad, would also dress up as the babbling yellow henchmen from Despicable Me while their daughter would be a purple one.

"That's so cute!" Stormi said as she covered a pumpkin-shaped cookie in sprinkles.