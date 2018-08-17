Kylie Jenner Says She's Trying to 'Love Myself More' So She Can Be a Good Example for Stormi

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want her daughter Stormi to grow up feeling insecure about herself.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” Jenner, 21, said during an interview with sister Kendall Jenner for Vogue Australia’s September issue.

“I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” she explained, adding that since welcoming her daughter in February, “I actually feel like I love myself more.”

Continuing, she remarked, “I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

Cheekily, her older sister replied, “Yeah, I can feel that. I feel you’re a lot nicer to me, now that you have a kid.”

“Yeah,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul agreed.

Jenner went on to explain that since becoming a mother, she’s tried to “accept everything about me.”

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears,” she explained. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her.”

Continuing, she remarked, “I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that.”

During the interview the new mom also praised boyfriend Travis Scott for being such a great dad.

“We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her,” she shared. “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him.”

Shrotly after celebrating her 21st birthday last week, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that while Jenner “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” there’s one experience that Jenner holds nearest and dearest to her heart: motherhood.

“She just loves being her mom,” the source explained. “She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl.”

Making her love for her 6-month-old daughter abundantly clear last week, Jenner kicked off her birthday festivities by sweetly calling her baby girl “my most special gift.”