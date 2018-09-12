Baby Bling! Kylie Jenner Shows Off 7-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's Gold Nameplate Bracelet

Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl has her very own bling!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 21, showed off her 7-month-old daughter’s personalized gold bracelet on Instagram Wednesday. “Stormi,” the jewelry read alongside a star and heart.

Simply captioning her picture with a sparkle emoji, Jenner also shared her child’s tiny hand and wrist.

It appears to be Stormi’s first bracelet and latest accessory after getting her ears pierced with diamond studs.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Lip Kit mogul’s photo brought back memories from when she first introduced her fans and followers to her newborn on social media days after welcoming Stormi on Feb. 1 with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner’s photo, which became the most-liked Instagram post, featured a sound-asleep baby Stormi in a pink outfit, clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.

The latest snapshot of Stormi comes one day after the mother of one shared an adorable photo of the infant with cousin Chicago, 8 months on Saturday, for their “slumber party.”

As of late, Jenner has continued to update her fans on Stormi’s growth with new photos and videos, and has recently opened up about motherhood.

“I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics on to her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” she told Glamour UK.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Along with handing down her business, most importantly, Jenner wants to be a role model to her daughter when it comes to celebrating individuality.

“A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment, and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be,” she told Vogue Australia.