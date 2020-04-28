Kylie Jenner Predicts Her 'First Party Post Quarantine' Behavior with Hilarious Stormi Clip

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to getting back on the party scene after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has finally made its exit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, demonstrated how that first night out might look with the help of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, in a hilarious clip Jenner shared to Instagram on Monday night.

The short video sees Jenner faux yelling at Stormi, "We're going home!" with the toddler smiling and yelling back, "No, not going!"

The mother of one gently maneuvers her child onto her shoulder, as Stormi giggles while they walk through what appears to be Jenner's home.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the footage, "A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine."

Stormi and her mom have been enjoying a bevy of activities since they've begun social distancing together at Jenner's home in California — like this past Sunday, when Jenner shared glimpses of the duo spending quality time in the backyard with their dogs, where the reality star asked her little girl to name the pups.

Other videos posted to her Instagram Story showed Stormi spending time in her extravagant playhouse (gifted to her by grandma Kris Jenner this past Christmas) and Kylie sharing some cuddle time with her daughter.

"Oh the patience I've gained from this child," she wrote atop one clip, in which Stormi climbed on top of her mama and said, close to her face, "Hi, Mommy!"

Other footage saw Stormi pulling funny expressions for the camera while using a butterfly face filter, squealing as she "tried it on" from a few different angles.

Stormi has also been spending some quality time with her dad Travis Scott, even accidentally crashing his Instagram Live video recently.

Embracing his little girl's surprise cameo, the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 27, openly welcomed Stormi and picked her up in his arms during the stream, putting her on camera for fans.

Scott also shared a short video of Stormi playing Fortnite on his Instagram Story. In the clip, the toddler could be seen wearing headphones as she pressed buttons on a PlayStation 4 controller. "Stormi took over," he captioned the sweet clip. "Be back one sec."

While Scott shares Stormi with Jenner, it's unclear whether they're social distancing together amid the ongoing novel COVID-19 crisis. PEOPLE confirmed that the two decided to take a break from their relationship last fall after over two years together.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.