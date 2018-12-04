We Found It: The Cute Faux-Fur Top Worn by Kylie Jenner's 10-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Stormi is seriously stylin’ — and at a bargain price!

Kylie Jenner‘s adorable 10-month-old baby girl starred with her mom in a recent Snapchat video, where she wore a pretty pink faux-fur top and pair of black leather leggings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My crazy girl,” Jenner, 21, wrote on top of the clip, in which Stormi clutched a piece of paper from the Kylie Cosmetics mogul‘s arms and let out an energetic shout.

Stormi’s sweet ¾-sleeve top is actually half of a two-part set by Pippa & Julie, which also features a white-and-gold polka-dot skirt to match. The entire ensemble retails for $38 to $44 on amazon.com.

Parents who want to complete the look for their little ones can snag faux-leather leggings like Stormi’s on Amazon too — like this pair by Messy Code, which sells for $10 to $12.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Aaliyah Blush Fur top by Pippa & Julie

RELATED: We Found It: The Snazzy Pink Jacket Carrie Underwood Wore in Her Pregnancy Announcement Video

Stormi recently appeared as a special guest in Jenner’s latest makeup-tutorial video on YouTube, joining her mama on camera as Jenner showed fans how she does her makeup while on tour with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Stormi’s awake!” the mother of one beamed, holding her baby girl in her arms and kissing her on the cheek.

“Are you awake?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then asked Stormi, who appeared to still be a little sleepy and distracted by the video’s setup. “Stormi’s a little … I’m going to go do her hair real quick and then we will be back to continue!”

After a brief pause, Jenner returned to complete her look. But Stormi interrupted a few more times after that, laughing and babbling in the background.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shares Snap of Herself and Stormi Out for a Stroll in Matching Fendi Gear

In August, Stormi showed her potential to follow in her mama’s footsteps by attempting to get into the star’s best friend Jordyn Woods‘ glittery pink Kylie Cosmetics bag, in a sweet video set Jenner shared to her Instagram Story.

“Oh, girl! You’re pushing over her makeup bag,” the proud mom said in one brief clip, remarking in another video, “She wants the makeup bag. Uh-oh!”