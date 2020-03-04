Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Won't Let Go of' This Special Item During Farmer's Market Visit

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi knows what she likes!

Aside from listening to music and enjoying some tacos, Kylie Jenner‘s 2-year-old daughter showed a certain affinity for a certain object she and her mom picked up during a recent trip to the farmer’s market — an amethyst tree.

“Look at your tree,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, tells Stormi in a Tuesday Instagram Story video before the toddler asks, “Where’s the music?” — leading her mom to say in response, “Where’s the music? I don’t know, I think they stopped playing.”

“You know that’s amethyst?” Jenner says gently, to which Stormi, sitting on a concrete step as she tightly clutched the mini tree in her hands, replies, “Yeah.”

“You do?” the cosmetics guru asks her little girl. “An amethyst is your [birth] stone.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Kylie Jenner’s Cutest Matching Moments with Daughter Stormi Webster

Stormi recently accompanied her mom on a getaway to the Bahamas alongside Jenner’s close friends, including Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

In since-expired Instagram Story clips, the group could be seen taking shots and snacking on fruit, mini pancakes and Fritos while enjoying their time in the sun. Jenner captioned three photos of herself and Karanikolaou lying by the pool, “Saturday’s are for the girls.”

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter walking on the sand, writing, “You and me … “

The vacation came as Jenner sparked speculation that she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott may have rekindled their romance following their split this past fall. (The two share daughter Stormi, who is their only child together.)

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s “Best Friend,” 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi, Wears Giant Gold Hoop Earrings — with Her Name on Them!

On Friday, the reality star shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her and Scott, 27, getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote over the three photos of herself with the "SICKO MODE" rapper.

A source divulged to PEOPLE on Monday that while the two are in a “great” place dynamic wise, they’re not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the insider said. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”