Did Kylie Jenner Buy 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi a Diamond Ring for Christmas?

Kylie Jenner may have just spoiled 22-month-old daughter Stormi with some serious bling this Christmas.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, went all out this holiday season to give her daughter an unforgettable Christmas, from decorating with an 18-foot tall tree to a surprise Trolls visit.

And in addition to tons of toys, fans are speculating whether Stormi received her own diamond jewelry on Christmas morning.

Jenner posted a video holding up Stormi’s hand in front of the Christmas tree while her daughter wore a glimmering open ring with two enormous diamond stones on each side.

While the star didn’t say whether or not the ring was gifted to Stormi, the band did appear to be custom fitted to her tiny fingers, leading many fans to believe Jenner did purchase it for her daughter’s Christmas present.

“Stormi!” Jenner said while her daughter cooed in the background of the Instagram Story video.

The internet quickly became divided with some arguing that gifting a 22-month-old a diamond ring is too extravagant, while others saying Jenner can parent however she sees fit.

One person said: “Stormi would probably rather play with the box, the diamond ring came in than the ring itself. #LetKidsBeKids.”

“People are really pressed about Kylie buying Stormi a diamond ring lol. it’s her money she can buy whatever she wants,” one fan tweeted.

Someone else tweeted: “Will people leave @KylieJenner alone for buying her daughter a diamond ring that’s her child and money she can do what she want ok no one is criticizing all the parents out there buying there 1-3 year olds tablets and cellphones instead of toys something Kylie got Stormi.”

On Christmas Eve, Jenner’s ex and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott surprised his daughter by bringing over Poppy, the pink-haired character voiced by Anna Kendrick in the hit film Trolls.

“Best day ever 💗 @trolls,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

Wearing a pink dress to match Poppy’s hair, Stormi looked ecstatic to meet her favorite cartoon character. The two adorably danced together as the movie played in the background of Jenner’s living room.

Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner gifted her a kiddie cute house (featuring multiple entryways, a working doorbell, a faux fireplace, a mailbox, a wall air-conditioning unit, beds and even a balcony), that looks exactly like one that Jenner had as a kid.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris told her daughter through tears, before they embrace. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”