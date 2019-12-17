Seeing Double! Kylie Jenner Posts Side-by-Side Photos of Herself and Daughter Stormi

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L); Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter is her little doppelgänger!

The reality television star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul fawned over the resemblance between herself and 22-month-old Stormi on her Instagram Story Monday, posting side-by-side photos of her baby girl and herself as a child.

In the picture of Stormi, the little girl is grinning while holding onto a liquid lipstick wand, after applying the cosmetic to her mouth in the adorably haphazard way only a toddler can get away with. On the right, a 2000s-era Kylie, now 22, flashes an identical smile while wearing an Adidas T-shirt.

The mother of one presented the photo comparison mostly without comment, labeling it only with two smiley-face emojis.

Since Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has regularly discussed her and Stormi’s physical similarities.

“She looks just like me when I was a baby,” the star replied on Twitter three weeks after giving birth, after a fan asked how her baby girl was doing.

In a throwback lookalike image Kylie posted in February, her mother Kris Jenner held her youngest child in her arms while baby Kylie looked directly at the camera, showing off her dark eyes and precious chubby cheeks under a party hat. Stormi looked exactly like her in the comparison photo Kylie shared, wearing a red sequined dress and matching sneakers as dad Scott, 28, held her.

Although Kylie has spoken in the past about how much Stormi takes after her rapper father, in October 2018, the proud mom shared an adorable side-by-side shot that showed how she looked almost identical to Stormi as a baby.

In the images, both tykes wore sweet pink outfits while sitting on the ground and gazing up at something in the distance, highlighting their big brown eyes.

“My baby and me,” Kylie wrote alongside one snap, adding three heart-eye emojis.