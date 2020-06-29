Stormi's Garage! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 2-Year-Old's Impressive Fleet of Ride-on Vehicles

Stormi is taking a page out of mom Kylie Jenner's book with her vehicle collection

Just like her mama, Stormi is hitting the road in style.

Kylie Jenner showed off her 2-year-old daughter's vast array of ride-on vehicles on her Instagram Story Sunday, taking her viewers on a mini tour of her garage as little Stormi excitedly ran up to one of the cars: a green Mercedes with an open top and realistic engine-revving sounds.

The next video showed the toddler seated astride a Frozen-themed motorized scooter, which she began riding before her mama realized she had her matching helmet on backward and helped her fix it.

Other parts of the footage featured a red wagon, a sky-blue mini 4-wheeler and a pink 2-seater sports car that would make any Barbie Corvette Power Wheels owner jealous.

"She's too cool for me," Jenner, 22, wrote in small text at the bottom of the first clip.

Jenner has not been shy about sharing her love for her many cars over the years. In the past, her collection has included a white Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz G63 SUV, a white Ferrari 458 Italia and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

She also showed off two sleek and shiny new cars in March 2018, weeks after welcoming her daughter: a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador and what appeared to a matching model in a darker hue.

"Mom and dad," she captioned the shot, seemingly hinting that she had gotten the vehicles for herself and then-boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she shares Stormi with.

Stormi recently joined her mom for a recent at-home photo session, where they were shot via FaceTime for the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the cover image to her Instagram feed earlier this month. Atop the mother-daughter photo read the text, "Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi," while Jenner went on in a related post to reveal that the shoot was done by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

The Morelli Brothers shared a cute behind-the-scenes snap to their Instagram, which showed Jenner and Stormi snuggled in bed. "Backstage at @kyliejenner and Stormi #VogueCS CoverStory shot via FaceTime 💖," they wrote.