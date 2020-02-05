Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 2, Calls Her by First Name Instead of 'Mommy' in Adorable Video

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Inset: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is inheriting some of her mother’s sass!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable video of the little girl referring to her as “Kylie” instead of “Mommy.” In the clip, Stormi — who recently celebrated her second birthday — walks in circles around her mother, repeatedly exclaiming, “Hi, Kylie!”

“That’s not my name!” Jenner, 22, laughs in response. “My name’s Mommy!”

Stormi keeps repeating “Kylie” as she circles, before pausing to smile up sweetly at the camera. Not to worry, though — the toddler calls Jenner “Mommy” in a subsequent Instagram Story posted minutes later.

Jenner also gave her followers a look at Stormi’s favorite toys, sharing a photo of a group of stuffed animals that included Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and various Frozen characters. “Our little friends,” she captioned the pic.

Last weekend, Jenner celebrated Stormi’s birthday with an epic bash alongside family and friends. Stormi’s dad and Jenner’s ex Travis Scott was in attendance, along with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, plus other celebrity pals like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Hailey Baldwin.

The theme of the lavish party was “StormiWorld 2,” a reference to Stormi’s 27-year-old rapper father’s album Astroworld. “StormiWorld” was also the theme for the youngster’s first birthday party in 2019.

The 2020 soirée included all of Stormi’s favorite things, including the movies Frozen and Trolls, as well as theme park rides and delicious food. Jenner and her daughter wore matching sequined outfits for the big day.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sweet tribute on social media.

“And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️,” Jenner captioned a series of adorable photos featuring Stormi, including one that appeared to have been taken right after her birth.

“Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕,” the reality star finished.