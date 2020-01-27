Kylie Jenner Throws Whimsical Butterfly Bash for Stormi to Celebrate Their First Makeup Collab

Baby’s first launch party!

Kylie Jenner threw an extra-special soirée on Sunday to celebrate her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection dedicated to her daughter, which will be released on Stormi‘s second birthday next month.

In keeping with the theme of the packaging for the products, Jenner, 22, decked out her backyard in elaborate butterfly decorations for the bash, as both Kylie and Stormi have a well-documented affinity for the colorful insects.

In photos and videos shared to both Jenner and big sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram Stories, countless butterflies are shown decorating the space, including along the long tables (with lavender butterfly-themed chairs) and on the huge green arches set up over the tables.

Guests — among which were Stormi’s cousins True, 21 months, Chicago, 2, and Dream Renée, 3 — wore various shades of pink and purple (for Stormi, a pink tulle dress decorated with butterflies) and rocked their very own wings for the fluttery festivities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's party Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's party Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's party Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's party Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Triplet Minnies! Kim Kardashian West Shares Photo of Chicago, Stormi and True in Matching Face Paint

Kardashian, 35, shared images of the bash’s delectable desserts to her story, showing off a collection of sweets that included cake pops, mini multi-layer and bundt cakes, butterfly cookies, macarons and more. At the center sat a stunning three-tier cake, decorated with white fondant, various florals and butterflies of all sizes in pink and purple.

For activities, kids could create their own glitter concoctions, play in a ball pit, spend time in Stormi’s new playhouse — and even take a ride on a swing set under a huge green display that read “STORMI.” The girl of the hour’s dad, Travis Scott, made an appearance at the bash, and was photographed pushing his smiley daughter on the swing.

Jenner announced on Jan. 17 that her newest Kylie Cosmetics collection will be “dedicated” to her “beautiful” baby girl, whom she shares with ex Scott, 27. The collection will drop on Feb. 1, which is also Stormi’s second birthday. She announced the collection with a sweet teaser video of her and Stormi wearing matching flowing white dresses and snuggling amid a backdrop of pink and white roses. In the clip, pink confetti fell on the mother-daughter duo from above as Stormi happily played with the pieces.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant 😫🦋. An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter 🤍 I can’t wait for the reveal! You will fall in love,” the reality star captioned her post, going on to share a preview photo of the products in the collection this past Thursday.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L) and True Thompson Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s 20-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Recreates Her Custom Met Gala Look

The sweet party comes shortly after Jenner and her rapper ex came together for a fun family trip to Walt Disney World, where they spent the day at the parks on Jan. 22.

Jenner, friend Yris Palmer and their daughters were all bundled up for the unusually chilly Florida temperatures (the low dropped down to about 35 degrees that day). While the makeup mogul did not include any photos of Scott in the post, a fan captured the exes together in a video also shared to Instagram.

In the clip, Scott was seen walking behind Jenner’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was strolling hand-in-hand with her daughter Penelope Scotland, 7, and her 6½-year-old niece North.

In December, Jenner opened up about her plans for Stormi’s milestone birthday. “Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday … it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” she wrote on Twitter.