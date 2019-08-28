Kylie Jenner Shares Clips from Travis Scott's New Documentary Showing the Day Stormi Was Born

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are giving a closer look into the day their daughter Stormi was born.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared a glimpse at her rapper boyfriend’s new Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly during its release shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, specifically posting clips to her Instagram Story that chronicle their baby girl’s Feb. 1, 2018, arrival.

In the sweet footage, Scott, 28, looks on nervously, taking Jenner’s hand as the latter lay in her hospital bed. Off screen seconds later, Jenner’s big sister Khloé Kardashian‘s voice floats over the scene, saying, “Travis, cut the cord!”

Soon, Stormi’s tiny hand can be seen onscreen before her mom cuddles up next to her, cheek-to-forehead, and loved ones go on to congratulate the new dad.

A subsequent scene in the documentary (not shared by Jenner) shows the Astroworld musician holding his then-newborn daughter, looking down at her serenely before her name and birth date appear onscreen.

“Best day of my life,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote on top of her Instagram Story.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

Image zoom Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18428" href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" title="Kylie Jenner"] and daughter Stormi in Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

RELATED: Travis Scott Netflix Documentary Gives a Look Into His Childhood and Becoming a Father in New Trailer

Netflix released the 85-minute documentary’s trailer on Friday, which gave viewers a look into the life of Scott dating all the way back to his childhood.

“Travis motherf—in Scott, the greatest live performer on this planet,” a voice said in the trailer during clips of the rapper’s huge concerts. Another voice said, “He was the first person to let me know I wasn’t alone,” while a third added, “He saved my life.”

The trailer also included home-footage clips from Scott’s childhood, including one of him banging on the drums at a young age.

“I always knew, ya know, it was just the process of getting everybody else to figure that out,” the "Sicko Mode" musician said in a voiceover.

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi in Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Together in First Photo Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi

A little over an hour into the documentary, footage from Stormi’s epic amusement-park-themed first birthday bash is interspersed with videos from Scott’s own childhood, showing both him and his daughter riding around in motorized toy cars more than two decades apart.

The little girl is also shown laughing as she bangs on a white piano, hugging her parents and enjoying a “flight” around the living room, courtesy of her dad.

As the trailer itself ended with flashes of clips from various points in his life, Scott stood off-stage at one of his concerts beside Jenner and their daughter as the massive crowd chanted for the rapper.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is streaming now on Netflix.