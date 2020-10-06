Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Celebrate Halloween Early by Baking Holiday-Themed Cookies

Kylie Jenner and Stormi, 2½, decorated cookies in the shapes of pumpkins, ghosts and bats

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are ringing in the spooky season with some sweet treats.

Jenner, 23, documented the process of the mother-daughter pair's fun in the kitchen in her latest YouTube video.

"Are you gonna be a good helper?" Jenner asks Stormi, 2½, in the video as the toddler started to lick one of the utensils.

"Yes, Mommy," Stormi answers, "Let's make cookies again!"

After a few messes and tickle breaks, the duo — who wore matching, seasonal Snoopy pajamas complete with pumpkins — cut the dough into Halloween-themed shapes.

Once the pumpkins, bats and ghosts are out of the oven and cooled, Jenner and Stormi get to decorating.

During the decorating, Stormi reveals that she is going to be a minion for Halloween, and Jenner shares that she and Travis Scott will also dress up as the yellow henchmen from Despicable Me while their daughter will be a purple one.

"That's so cute!" Stormi says as she covered a pumpkin-shaped cookie in sprinkles.

When Jenner asks who they should gift the cookies to, Stormi adorably answers that she wants to share with her cousin True Thompson.

At the end of the video, Jenner wishes viewers a happy and safe Halloween.

"I hope everyone has the best Halloween despite everything, and I hope everyone stays safe. We love you guys," Jenner says, as Stormi adds, "I love you!"

On Instagram, Jenner shared several photos featuring Stormi and their finished cookies.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption of the post, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies 🧡🧡 check out our new youtube vid 🎃✨."

Earlier on Monday, Jenner shared some more fall fun with her daughter, posting videos and photos from a day at a farm on her Instagram Stories.