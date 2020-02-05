Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi Is Allergic to All Nuts: 'We Are a Peanut-Free Household'

Don’t expect to see peanut butter inside Kylie Jenner‘s pantry.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, revealed in a food diary video for Harper’s Bazaar that she has a “peanut-free household” because her daughter Stormi has an allergy to the legume.

“All nuts actually, not just peanuts,” Jenner clarified in the clip. “Because Stormi is allergic.”

Though the 2-year-old can’t have nuts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that her little one does like eating fruit — specifically blueberries — and turkey bacon.

“Oh, she loves bagels,” Jenner said, before launching into a cute anecdote about the child. “I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping [the other night], and she woke up out of her sleep and said, ‘Bagel.'”

She continued of her daughter, “She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels.”

As for Jenner herself, she loves love broth, pomegranate seeds and peach iced tea. Some of her favorite dishes include lemon chicken with vegetables and kale salad with jalapeños and croutons, though she’s also obsessed with snacks like Barbecue Lay’s, Chili Cheese Fritos and Extra Cheesy Goldfish crackers.

“I am either cooking — probably for Stormi and myself — or I am somewhere eating sushi,” she added. “For sure, I probably eat sushi way too much.”

Last June, Jenner told fans that she had “spent the day in the hospital” with Stormi after the toddler suffered an “allergic reaction,” but that her baby girl was “100 percent okay now.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the incident seemed to be “a food-related reaction,” adding that the mother of one was “very scared, of course” for her daughter’s health, “but Stormi is fine.”

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely,” the insider further divulged.

However, Stormi isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner children with allergies.

Momager Kris Jenner told Refinery29 in April 2019 that Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint had an allergic reaction while vacationing in Palm Springs earlier that year. She shared the incident ended with the family rushing the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“My little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” she said. “We ended up in the E.R.”

In the same interview, the matriarch also revealed that Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason once had a terrible reaction to peanuts.

“[He] ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing,” she recounted to the outlet. “They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He’s fine now. The scariest is always the first time.”