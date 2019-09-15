Kylie Jenner's 19-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Adorably Tells Her 'Love You!' in Sweet Clip

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love from daughter Stormi!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story featuring her 19-month-old basking in affection from her mom.

In the cute clip, Stormi, who Jenner shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, squeals “Love you!” as the star enthusiastically repeats it back to her.

The mom of one then swoops in to shower Stormi with kisses as the tot giggles with delight.

Stormi frequently makes appearances on Jenner’s social media, and even shared the spotlight with her mom during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ viral segment “Burning Questions” this week.

The toddler adorably stole the show, and even helped Jenner answer some questions, like she was asked, “Who loves you the most?”

“Daddy,” Stormi answered, to which Jenner shrugged and quipped, “Every time!”

Image zoom Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Sarah Haas/Warner Bros.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Scott, 28, welcomed their daughter in February 2018, and both mom and dad have forged a special bond with their child.

“When him and Stormi play together, it’s the most funny thing ever,” Jenner said on “Burning Questions.” “They scream and they yell, and he makes her fly all over the house. They have so much fun together.”

The couple recently covered Playboy’s “Pleasure Issue” together, where they opened up about their relationship (and sex life!) and admitted that having Stormi hadn’t gotten in the way of their physical connection.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper said.

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jenner agreed, adding, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proved that rumor to be wrong.”

On the contrary, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner told Scott, who also creatively directed the shoot and posed alongside his girlfriend for the eight-page spread.

“You can be sexy and still be a badass mom,” she added.

Jenner later explained why she believes their relationship, which was first rumored in April 2017, has been successful, noting that a lot of it comes with having the same goals and passions in life.

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” she said. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”