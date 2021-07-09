Watch Stormi, 3, Hilariously Interrupt Mom Kylie Jenner's Interview for Candy: 'So Mischievous'

Kylie Jenner points out daughter Stormi's adorable laugh as she runs out of the room, proudly showing off the pink candies she took from a table next to her mom

Kylie Jenner's toddler had a covert mission to snatch candy during Mom's on-camera interview.

In a new video on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's YouTube page, part 1 of a series celebrating the forthcoming relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner sits down to tell the cameras about starting the company. But not before her 3-year-old daughter Stormi comes to see Mom — and sneak some treats!

"I'm gonna start my interview, and then when I'm done we can go home. Okay? Later!" Jenner tells her little girl, who then scurries away and adorably replies, "Later!"

In another scene, Stormi enters the frame saying, "Mommy!" and hops on Jenner's lap for a hug before quickly jumping off and stepping over to a bowl of pink Starbursts, grabbing a few candies.

"Oh, okay," says Jenner, realizing her child's true purpose for visiting. "Get outta here!" Stormi then comes back for more, as Jenner says with a smile, "Get outta here!"

Stormi smiles as she proudly shows the cameras outside the room what she scored from the bowl of candy, letting out a cute giggle. "Her laugh, too, running out," Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, tells the crew as she smiles about the sweet moment. "She's so mischievous."

Stormi interrupts Kylie Jenner's interview Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Celebrating Stormi's birthday earlier this year, Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time 🥺 it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty."

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years," she added at the time. "But on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Jenner told tmrw magazine in May that her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire is Stormi's for the taking, should she choose to accept it one day.