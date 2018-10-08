Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 'Little Princess' Stormi's 8-Month Birthday with Sweet Photo Shoot

Keeping Up with Stormi? She’s 8 months old!

The too-cute baby girl of Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott hit her newest age milestone on Oct. 1, which Jenner celebrated six days later with a sweet mother-daughter photo shoot on Instagram.

In the first two Sunday snapshots, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is cuddling her daughter close while in the third, she holds up a colorful sign reading “8 Months” while Stormi flashes a huge smile.

The occasion was a bittersweet one for Jenner, 21. As she explained in the post’s caption, “My little princess hit 8 months last week and I couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time 😝♥️”

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner is already thinking about Stormi’s future siblings. During a late-night question and answer session on Snapchat Saturday with BFF Jordyn Woods, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she’d love to give her daughter a baby sister someday.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” the mother of one shared before hinting that she wouldn’t be so secretive about her pregnancy the next time around.

“When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys,” Jenner remarked.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Lip Kit guru also shared that while she has started thinking about possible names for a second baby girl, she hasn’t come up with any super strong contenders. “I haven’t found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully,” Jenner revealed. “And I want her to have a feminine name.”

Echoing her previous statements about Stormi’s affection for her father Scott, 26, the reality star confirmed that her little one is still “a daddy’s girl.”

“They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch,” Jenner raved of the rapper and their daughter. “When Dad’s around, I’m not even there. It’s like she doesn’t see me, but it’s cool.”