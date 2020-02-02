StormiWorld, Take Two! Kylie Jenner's Daughter Celebrates Second Birthday at Extravagant Bash

Happy second birthday, Stormi!

In honor of their daughter turning 2, exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott turned up the celebratory volume on Saturday with an extravagant bash that channeled Stormi World 2, complete with the motto: “StormiWorld 2 is better than 1.”

In a nod to her rapper father’s AstroWorld theme park, the toddler had a party with all her favorite things, including the movies Frozen and Trolls.

And the mother-daughter duo wore matching sequined outfits for the big day.

Meanwhile, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian all shared a photo of the grand entrance on their Instagram Stories. Also in attendance were Kanye West, son Saint and daughter North as well as Khloé’s daughter True and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

Jenner teased her plans for the party in December, writing on Twitter, “Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday … it’s gonna be insane I can’t wait.”

This past Thursday, she shared a video of a Trolls-themed cake in the shape of an “S” to her Instagram Story, thanking Crumbles Patisserie for providing it.

“I can’t wait until Stormi wakes up and sees this. She’s going to be so happy. This is so cute,” she said from behind the camera. “Thank you, Crumbles. Stormi’s birthday is in two days.”

A Friday video saw Jenner showing off several pink-frosted cupcakes with a purple sugar border, on which “Happy Birthday Stormi” was written in white frosting.

“So cute! I love these!” she said, thanking Maguire Amundsen for the (literally) sweet gift.

Last year, the proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first year of life with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to rapper Scott’s album Astroworld.

The entrance to the party resembled Stormi’s dad’s Astroworld album art, featuring a giant blow-up replica of the birthday girl’s face that welcomed guests into the venue.

Once inside, guests walked through a room filled with inflatable balloon clouds (referencing Stormi’s name) and carnival rides. Other spaces in the venue included a bubble room, “Stormi’s Shop” (filled with Stormi-themed merchandise) and a magical “butterfly forest” room. The celebration also boasted everything from a live “Baby Shark” performance to Louis Vuitton-inspired French fries.

“I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner admitted on Instagram at the time, sharing a sweet mother-daughter photo from the over-the-top bash.

It has been quite the celebratory month for Stormi and her cousins. Jenner and Scott, 27, recently took their daughter on a family trip to Walt Disney World, where they spent the day at the parks on Jan. 22.

Days later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star threw an extra-special soirée to celebrate her Kylie Cosmetics collection dedicated to her daughter, which was released on Saturday to coincide with Stormi’s birthday.

In photos and videos shared to both Jenner and big sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram Stories, countless butterflies were shown decorating the space, while guests — including Stormi’s cousins True, 21 months, Chicago, 2, and Dream Renée, 3 — wore various shades of pink and purple (for Stormi, a pink tulle dress decorated with butterflies) and rocked their very own wings for the fluttery festivities.

For activities, kids could create their own glitter concoctions, play in a ball pit, spend time in Stormi’s new playhouse — and even take a ride on a swing set under a huge green display that read “STORMI.” Scott made an appearance at the bash, too, and was photographed pushing his smiley daughter on the swing.