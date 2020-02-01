Stormi Is 2! Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Daughter's Second Birthday: 'It's Just All Going So Fast'

Kylie Jenner (R) and daughter Stormi

Stormi is the birthday girl!

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott‘s daughter celebrated her two-year age milestone on Saturday, when momager Kris Jenner kicked off the festivities by posting a sweet tribute to Stormi on social media.

“And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. These last few days of having a 1 year old I tried to just stop and study her little face, feet, and hands and cherish every moment,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram, along with some of her favorite photos of Stormi.

“I get emotional every time realizing it’s just all going so fast but on the other side I can’t wait to watch her grow and witness all the amazing things I know she will do. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕 you have brightened all my days,” she concluded.

“Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room… I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey,” grandmother Kris wrote.

It has been quite the celebratory month past for Stormi. Jenner, 22, and Scott, 27, recently took their daughter on a family trip to Walt Disney World, where they spent the day at the parks late last month.

Days later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star threw an extra-special soirée to celebrate her Kylie Cosmetics collection dedicated to her daughter, which was released on Saturday to coincide with Stormi’s birthday.

In photos and videos shared to both Jenner and big sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram Stories, countless butterflies were shown decorating the space, while guests — including Stormi’s cousins True, 21 months, Chicago, 2, and Dream Renée, 3 — wore various shades of pink and purple (for Stormi, a pink tulle dress decorated with butterflies) and rocked their very own wings for the fluttery festivities.

For activities, kids could create their own glitter concoctions, play in a ball pit, spend time in Stormi’s new playhouse — and even take a ride on a swing set under a huge green display that read “STORMI.” Scott made an appearance at the bash, too, and was photographed pushing his smiley daughter on the swing.

Last year, the proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first year of life with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to Scott’s album Astroworld. The entrance to the party resembled the rapper’s album art, featuring a giant blow-up replica of the birthday girl’s face that welcomed guests into the venue.

Once inside, guests walked through a room filled with inflatable balloon clouds (referencing Stormi’s name) and carnival rides. Other spaces in the venue included a bubble room, “Stormi’s Shop” (filled with Stormi-themed merchandise) and a magical “butterfly forest” room. The celebration also boasted everything from a live “Baby Shark” performance to Louis Vuitton-inspired French fries.

Jenner teased her plans for this year’s party in December, writing on Twitter, “Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday … it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait.”

This past Thursday, she shared a video of a Trolls-themed cake in the shape of an “S” to her Instagram Story, thanking Crumbles Patisserie for providing the creative confection for her daughter’s birthday and saying, “I can’t wait until Stormi wakes up and sees this. She’s going to be so happy. This is so cute.”