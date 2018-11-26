Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to Curious Stormi in Cute Video: 'What Are You Looking At?'

Stormi Webster is a businesswoman in the making.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner, 21, and her 9-month-old baby banded together to promote Kylie Cosmetics‘ Cyber Monday sale on the makeup maven’s Instagram Story.

As Stormi cuddled up against her side, Jenner opted for a filter setting that made her voice high-pitched and gave the mother-daughter duo decorative ears and noses.

“Alright, my biggest sale ever on Kylie Cosmetics has officially started. Cyber Monday,” Jenner, who went for blonde tresses and looked cozy in a zip-up white jacket, said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then turned to Stormi, whose dad is Jenner’s 26-year-old beau Travis Scott, as the tot squirmed in her arm. “What are you looking at?” she quipped softly.

“Cyber Monday,” Jenner concluded. “30 percent off site-wide.”

Stormi has helped advertise her mother’s empire in the past. On Nov. 18, Jenner posted a too-cute video on Instagram in which she encouraged Stormi to say Kylie Cosmetics’ name — but Stormi was more intent on babbling.

“Dada,” Stormi, who has influenced her mom’s products, declared at one point.

“Dada?” Jenner answered, making Stormi giggle. “Dada?”

“Trying to teach her some new words,” Jenner captioned the video.

In the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, Jenner revealed that she hopes to pass on her business to Stormi one day.

“Most importantly, the business has given me a purpose,” Jenner explained to the magazine. “I love to work, as Mom [Kris Jenner] has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do.”

“I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” Jenner said.