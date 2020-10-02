The viral TikTok challenge involves a parent laying their head down on their toddler's lap to see how they react

Kylie Jenner Does Adorable Cuddle Challenge with Daughter Stormi: 'Don’t Be Afraid Mommy’

Stormi Webster is looking out for her mommy!

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner and her 2½-year-old daughter participated in the latest TikTok parent trend called the #CuddleChallenge, which sees what happens when a parent lays their head down on their toddler's lap to see how they react.

In the heartwarming video, which Jenner posted to Instagram and TikTok, Jenner steps into the frame while Stormi is sitting on the couch waiting for her mom in a too-cute tie-dye tee.

Jenner, looking cozy in a black pajama set, then lays down on Stormi's lap.

Stormi immediately smiles and begins to pet Jenner's head. She can also be seen mouthing the sentence, "Don't be afraid mommy," which Jenner then added as the caption to her sweet video.

Like most of the #CuddleChallenge videos, James Blake's cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" plays in the background of the clip.

Many of Jenner's followers gushed over the adorable clip in the comments section.

Sister Kendall Jenner replied, "tiny tear 🥺," while Khloé Kardashian wrote, "I melted into my seat 😩😩😩."

The official Kylie Cosmetics account added that the clip was "the cutest! 💗✨" and the Kylie Skin wrote, "so sweet 🥰💕,"

Another user said Jenner was "such a good mommy and it shows."

"This makes me want kids," someone else teased.

The uplifting video comes one day after Jenner documented Stormi's first day of school.

The toddler rocked one stylish accessory for her "first day of homeschool," as shown in an adorable snapshot shared to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the cute photo, Stormi sports a big smile as she shows off her light pink backpack by French high-fashion luxury goods brand Hermès.

Jenner also posted a video of her only child ecstatic over her big academic milestone, jumping up and down outside of their home.

"First day of school! First day of school!" Stormi exclaims as Jenner can be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.