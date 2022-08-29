Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner gets candid about her postpartum experience in the trailer for the reality series' second season

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on August 29, 2022 04:52 PM
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.

"I should be really happy right now," she tells her sister. "I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for like three weeks."

In addition to her newborn son, whose name hasn't been shared since changing it from Wolf, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie first opened up about her postpartum recovery six weeks after giving birth to her son in a post on her Instagram Stories. After a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, which she labeled "6 weeks postpartum," Kylie shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she wrote.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Posts Throwback Stormi Outfits and Admits 'She Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore'. https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Skin mogul went on to say "it's been hard" and that she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."

She added, "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a subsequent Story, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Kylie also said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

