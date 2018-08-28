Kylie Jenner Says 'Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life'

Despite Kylie Jenner’s billion-dollar cosmetics business, the young mother’s beauty advice has nothing to do with outward appearances.

The 21-year-old Lip Kit mogul, who graced the cover of Vogue Australia’s September issue, shared her surprising definition of beauty and what lessons she intends to pass on to her 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner, who credits her family for teaching her the value of inner beauty, explained, “I felt the most confident when I was probably a child and had no care in the world. My family has let me just be a free spirit and let me be who I am.”

Celebrating individuality is important for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star who also said, “A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment, and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be.”

After gracing the cover of Forbes, Jenner opted for a pared-down beauty look for the fashion magazine and wore a black long-sleeve jacket.

“Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi. I think confidence makes someone beautiful. Life is beautiful. Marriages, sunsets,” she whispered to the camera for her cover shoot.

From removing her lip fillers in July to not spending as many hours getting ready, motherhood has clearly impacted Jenner’s construct of beauty.

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter. She’s much more comfortable in t-shirts and cozy pants. She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!”

In the accompanying interview, conducted by her sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie shared some insight into how the brand became such a phenomenon.

“My Lip Kits started with, number one, my obsession with makeup and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” she said.

“Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started,” she added.

While Jenner has just recently hit the legal drinking age and is closing in on near-billionaire status, her future goals are simple.

“10 years from now, I just want to be happy, whatever I’m doing,” she said to close the video.

The proud mom often shares some of her happiest moments, like sweet videos of herself showering her daughter with kisses and with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Jenner also reveals she knows when to turn off her phone.

“I find inner peace by shutting my phone off and going into my little bubble and just focusing on myself and my circle,” she shared in the video.