Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo

Kylie Jenner may have walked the Met Gala red carpet solo this year, but that didn't stop her from having a matching moment with her daughter.

The beauty mogul and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi both donned looks by Jean Paul Gaultier while leaving the Ritz-Carlton near New York City's Central Park yesterday before heading to the famed gala.

Jenner opted for a bright red evening gown and a coordinating lilac robe with red trim. Stormi — who is not yet old enough to attend the Met Gala — sported a black-and-white Jean Paul Gaultier logo t-shirt, along with a denim jacket, jeans and matching black-and-white sneakers.

Jenner shares Stormi and 15-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Since 2018, the Met Gala has had an 18+ age requirement for all of its attendees, per The Hollywood Reporter, meaning Stormi will have to wait another 13 years before she can attend.

Much like Jenner and Stormi's synchronized fashion moment, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, 9, were spotted leaving the same hotel in Chanel-inspired looks.

Kardashian rocked a pearl ensemble, while North wore a tweed blazer, pearl necklaces, and the same Chanel conch shell bag that her mom donned last week at the Time100 Gala.

North has yet to attend the Met Gala herself, although her mother was pregnant with her at the 2013 iteration of the Met Costume Institute fundraiser.

Kendall Jenner also attended this year's Met Gala, while mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian did not.