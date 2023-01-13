Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday

Kylie Jenner Shows How Much Daughter Stormi, 4½, Looks Just Like Her as a Kid
Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara.

The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo of Kylie that appears to be from when the 25-year-old was a toddler herself.

Kylie shares Stormi and a baby boy — who will turn 1 the day after his big sister's birthday — with Travis Scott.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/stormi-webster/" data-inlink="true">Stormi Webster</a>
Kris Jenner/Instagram; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

It's not the first time that Kylie has celebrated the similarities between herself and Stormi.

The reality television star previously fawned over the resemblance between herself and her daughter on her Instagram Story, posting side-by-side photos of her baby girl and herself as a child.

In the picture of Stormi, the little girl is grinning while holding onto a liquid lipstick wand, after applying the cosmetic to her mouth. On the right, a 2000s-era Kylie flashes an identical smile while wearing an Adidas T-shirt.

On Kylie's 25th birthday in August, Kris Jenner paid tribute to her daughter by sharing tons of throwback photos of her throughout the years. Fans couldn't help but notice how much a young Kylie looked like her daughter, Stormi.

"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!" Kris wrote in the caption. "You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! "

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> and Stormi Lip Sync Playfully Lip Sync to <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> Sound on TikTok with Kris Herself
Kylie Jenner/TikTok

"I love watching you with your kids," she continued. "You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️"

In October, the three generations came together in a silly TikTok where the three of them lip-sync to a sound bite from an episode of The Kardashians, where Kris says, "It's really draining. It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

All three wear sunglasses and keep straight faces as they film, with Stormi getting into the sound as she puts a little attitude into her delivery.

"Pov being the coolest in the family," Kylie captioned the video.

