Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Commenter Who Said She Looked 'Better' Before Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has no time for body shaming!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, expertly clapped back at a commenter who criticized her figure by saying she looked “better” in a throwback photo taken from before her pregnancy with daughter Stormi, 2.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs, Jenner’s fiery remark came when a fan-run Instagram account shared a picture of the beauty mogul taken during a Sugar Factory store opening in 2017.

“wow she’s so skinny here 🤗 🤗 🤗,” one user commented, prompting another to reply, “she was better.”

Jenner responded to the dig, writing back, “i birthed a baby.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed Stormi in February 2018 with rapper Travis Scott.

That July, Jenner got candid about her post-baby body in a YouTube video, sharing that even though she “bounced back super fast” after giving birth, she still struggled with insecurities about her appearance.

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she said.

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” the mom continued.

Though Jenner said at the time that watching her body “go through such a change” at her age was “physically, mentally, and emotionally a challenge,” she explained that it was “also a beautiful thing.”

“It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again,” she shared with fans.

Months later, Jenner opened up to Glamour UKabout how her figure was transformed by motherhood, explaining that she has since accepted her post-baby body.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she shared. “But I really don’t care.”

Last year, Jenner revealed that her mindset about her body changed after giving birth.

“I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t!” she said in an Instagram Q&A with fans. “Once I accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time.”

The makeup mogul also shared that she has stretch marks on her “breasts, butt and thighs!” — but she doesn’t try to get rid of them.

“Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol,” she quipped.