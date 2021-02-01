See Kylie Jenner's Emotional Tribute for Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday, Including Never-Before-Seen Pics

The mom says she's "excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be"

Kylie Jenner is getting emotional on her daughter's birthday.

Stormi, whom Jenner shares with ex Travis Scott, turns 3 years old on Monday, with the toddler's big day being celebrated with her cousins and aunts and uncles in Turks and Caicos. On Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, shared a heartfelt message to her only child and shared a video montage to document "3 years of Stormi."

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time," writes Kylie, sharing a gallery of throwbacks, including a look back at her baby bump and some snapshots with Scott, 28. "It's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years."

"But on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do," she adds. "Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Scott shared his own tribute to Stormi too, with the rapper posting a pair of black-and-white pics with his daughter.

"3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that's true, 3 more inches u might have grew, 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU," he writes. "Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

A source tells PEOPLE that the family traveled to Turks and Caicos to mark Stormi's birthday, celebrating over the weekend with more festivities to follow.

"They stayed in a beach villa, had fun with the kids and just enjoyed the sun," says the source. "They kicked off Stormi's birthday with a smaller celebration. They also celebrated this weekend and will continue the birthday fun today."

"Kylie can't believe that Stormi is already 3," the source adds. "She couldn't be prouder of her. Stormi is adorable. She is very smart, very sweet and a lot of fun to be around. Kylie loves her more than anything."

To celebrate Stormi turning 3, Aunt Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet tribute on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos showing her own daughter Chicago, who turned 3 last month, beside nieces Stormi, Dream, 4, and True, 2½.

"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi ⛈ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can't believe you are three years old!" wrote Kardashian West, 40, in the caption. "Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"