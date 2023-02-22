Kylie Jenner Urges Moms to 'Live All the Emotions' as She Gets Candid About Postpartum Depression

Kylie Jenner is opening up about experiencing postpartum depression after both of her pregnancies in an interview with Vanity Fair Italy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 22, 2023 02:38 PM
Kylie Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair Italia
Photo: Photographed by Luigi and Iango for Vanity Fair Italia

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the highs and lows of being a mom.

Appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy's March issue, the Kylie Cosmetics co-founder, 25, gets candid about postpartum depression.

"I have experienced it, twice. The first time was very difficult, but the second was more manageable," Jenner told the outlet.

Asked to share advice for other moms struggling with postpartum, the mom of two said, "I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest."

"Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true," she asserted.

Kylie Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair Italia
Photographed by Luigi and Iango for Vanity Fair Italia

"The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you," Jenner continued. "My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

Jenner also opened up about the high points of parenting, which for her include the moments alone with each of her babies after they were born.

"Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms. It's such a unique and special situation, and it's all about building with these little beings that you're learning about," she said of what moments excited her most when becoming a mom.

Kylie Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair Italia
Photographed by Luigi and Iango for Vanity Fair Italia

The Kardashians star also talked about the "magical moment" of "when you bring your children home."

"It is perhaps the most beautiful moment," she told the outlet.

Jenner shares Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott.

