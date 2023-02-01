Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi the 'Most Special Girl' on 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'

Kylie Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute to daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 01:28 PM
Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her baby girl's 5th birthday.

Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram Wednesday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, showed photos of daughter Stormi enjoying herself throughout the year alongside a sweet caption.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl," the mom of two wrote. "This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you for storm girl."

Jenner shares Stormi and infant son Aire with Travis Scott, 31.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Stormi also received a birthday shoutout from "Lovey" Kris Jenner, who posted her own photo carousel on Instagram with special moments she's shared with Stormi throughout the years.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!! I can't believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!!" the proud grandmother wrote.

"Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can't wait to watch your bond grow as you get older," she continued. "We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can't wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo."

The mom of two star gave a peek at the kickoff to Stormi's birthday celebrations on Tuesday, when she shared photos and videos revealing she filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of Stormi's special day.

"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Kylie said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a multicolored unicorn-shaped balloon and a pink metallic number five.

The birthday celebrations are sure to continue as Aire will celebrate his 1st birthday on Thursday.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Aire Webster, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Shows How Much Daughter Stormi, 4½, Looks Just Like Her as a Kid
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Erin Napier and baby Helen
Erin Napier Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
rob kardashian, dream kardashian
Rob Kardashian Shares Tribute for Daughter Dream's 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Family Photo with Travis Scott for Stormi's Birthday: 'Our Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Kylie Jenner Shares Family Photo with Travis Scott and Their Kids in Matching Halloween Costumes
Kris Jenner and Stormi
Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Stormi's 4th Birthday: 'So Blessed to Have You'
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!