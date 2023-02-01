Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi the 'Most Special Girl' on 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her baby girl's 5th birthday.

Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram Wednesday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, showed photos of daughter Stormi enjoying herself throughout the year alongside a sweet caption.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl," the mom of two wrote. "This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you for storm girl."

Jenner shares Stormi and infant son Aire with Travis Scott, 31.

Stormi also received a birthday shoutout from "Lovey" Kris Jenner, who posted her own photo carousel on Instagram with special moments she's shared with Stormi throughout the years.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!! I can't believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!!" the proud grandmother wrote.

"Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can't wait to watch your bond grow as you get older," she continued. "We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can't wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo."

The mom of two star gave a peek at the kickoff to Stormi's birthday celebrations on Tuesday, when she shared photos and videos revealing she filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of Stormi's special day.

"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Kylie said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a multicolored unicorn-shaped balloon and a pink metallic number five.

The birthday celebrations are sure to continue as Aire will celebrate his 1st birthday on Thursday.