Kylie Jenner and some of her best pals are enjoying a summer getaway!

Just days after the star unveiled the summer body care-focused launches of her Kylie Skin line, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, embarked on a “girl’s trip” to celebrate the upcoming releases, which will be dropping on July 22.

The proud mom also brought along one very important guest: her daughter Stormi.

On Saturday night, Jenner shared multiple photos from the start of the trip, as she and her pals stood in front of a pink-and-white colored Kylie Skin plane wearing matching sweatsuits.

In one group photo, Jenner can be seen cradling her 17-month-old baby girl in her arms while sharing a smile with BFF Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao as the rest of her friends — including Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel — grin for the camera.

“Let the adventures begin,” Jenner captioned the slideshow of images, adding the hashtag Kyle Skin summer trip.

Jenner also shared a sweet family photo featuring her boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the photo, the pair shared a sweet kiss alongside their daughter while standing in front of the plane.

The following morning, Jenner went on to give her fans a tour of the massive property where all of her friends, as well as her daughter, had jetted off to.

“Look where you’re staying,” she says to Stormi in one sweet clip shared to her Instagram Story, as the pair walk outside in the sunshine.

In addition to their picturesque surroundings, Jenner also shared that her guests were all treated to a full bag of Kylie Skin products as well as plenty of pink clothing to wear during the trip, some of which was from Scott Disick‘s new clothing company.

Although Jenner may be a very busy woman, she doesn’t let anything stop her from prioritizing spending time with her daughter.

Posing alongside her mother Kris Jenner and daughter in the July/August issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia — marking Stormi’s first magazine cover — the makeup mogul opened up about how her own upbringing has influenced the way she has approached motherhood.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” she shared. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded.”

Admitting that “there are definitely moments when I get stressed out,” Jenner shared that she’s figured out a way to work in relaxation time to keep the balance healthy.

“I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed,” she explained. “I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”