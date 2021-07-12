In a new YouTube video, Kylie Jenner talks bringing daughter Stormi, 3, to work with her and how parenting has become "second nature" for her

Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi, 3, Has Her 'Own Office' and 'Little Secret Brand' Launching Soon

Kylie Jenner is sharing insight into her life as a working mom.

In the second of a three-part YouTube docuseries recapping her time running her Kylie Cosmetics brand, Kylie talks about bringing her 3-year-old daughter Stormi to the office over the years. The beauty mogul, 23, says she wants to surround her little girl with "strong women" in her life.

"Stormi has such strong women, and men, in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," says Kylie, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and my team to just be surrounded by strong women."

The video features footage of Stormi spending the day at Kylie Cosmetics' offices, playing in her own room and adorably interacting with staff members. There are also throwback clips of a young Stormi in meetings while sitting on Kylie's lap.

"Kylie goes to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it," says Kylie's mom Kris Jenner. "She just absorbs it."

Kris, 65, adds of Kylie's mothering abilities: "She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi. I've never seen anything like it. She's so patient. She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter."

Kylie says "being a mom has become second nature to me," as she outlines a typical morning with her baby girl, making her breakfast and getting her ready. She adds of her at-work childcare, "Thank God I have the best team in the world that helps me watch her."

Kylie adds that her toddler "has her own office where she gets all her business done," and also teases that Stormi is "actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally pedal to the metal."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told tmrw magazine in May that her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire is Stormi's for the taking, should she choose to accept it one day.