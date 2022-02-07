Kris Jenner Congratulates Daughter Kylie on Birth of Her Baby Boy: 'My Beautiful Grandson'
Kylie Jenner is being showered with love following the news of her baby boy's arrival.
The makeup mogul, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.
Kylie's mom Kris Jenner reposted the exciting news to her Instagram page, writing, "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good 💙💙💙 #repost @kyliejenner 💙 2/2/22"
In the comments of Kylie's announcement, several of her family members sent well wishes and congratulations to the now mom of two.
"Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," Kourtney Kardashian wrote while Khloé Kardashian added a string of blue heart emojis.
Scott, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie, dropped several brown heart emojis on the post.
"👼🏽💙," replied Kim Kardashian while Kris sweetly commented "Angel Pie" on the photo.
Jenner also shared a pair of photos to her Instagram Story, showing off the beautiful flower arrangements she recevied in honor of the newborn.
One of the arrangements came from Kim's family, which included a sweet note that read, "Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi! We are so excited and love you so much! Kim, North, Saint, Chiago and Psalm XOXO"
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul confirmed in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.
"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."