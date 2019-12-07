Kylie Jenner Was 'Beyond Excited' About 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's 'First' Snow Trip: Source

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi had a fun time hitting the slopes!

The makeup mogul, 22, took her 22-month-old child on a snowy vacation to Park City, Utah, recently and a source tells PEOPLE the proud mom of one “had the best time” with her toddler.

“Kylie couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation,” the source says. “She was beyond excited.”

“Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it,” the source adds. “They have had the best time in Park City.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Jenner shared an adorable video of Stormi from the mother-daughter trip on Friday, showing off her little one’s impressive snowboarding skills.

The clip, which Jenner captioned, “I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂,” shows Stormi decked out in a white snowsuit, pink helmet and sleek ski goggles as she’s pulled along the snow on her mini snowboard.

Jenner cheers on her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, shouting, “Yay, big girl!” and “You’re so cool, baby!” while Stormi waves to her onlookers in the cute clip.

RELATED: Snow Queen! Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Clips of 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Snowboarding

Image zoom

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While the mother-daughter pair was hitting the snow, Scott, 28, has been in Miami for Art Basel. On Friday, the rapper took the stage at E11EVEN Miami nightclub and performed his hits “Sicko Mode”, “Highest in the Room” and “Zeze.”

Recently, Jenner and Scott reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs.

RELATED: Stormi Tries Her Best to Shoot Some Hoops as Mom Kylie Jenner Tells Her to ‘Reach for the Stars’

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

PEOPLE confirmed in September that after two years of dating, the pair were taking a break. Jenner publicly confirmed the split a few days later.