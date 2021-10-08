Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Red Catsuit, Lookalike to Sister Kim Kardashian's Recent Style

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 3

Catsuits are in, according to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West!

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her rocking a bold red catsuit that stretched into gloves and covered her heels. To finalize the look, Jenner, who is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, threw on a matching red coat, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish.

In some of the images, the reality star gently cradled her growing baby bump. In others, she held a red floral purse and smiled for the camera in the final shot.

"❤️‍🔥" she captioned the snaps, taken in a plain white hallway.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The fashion statement seemed to be a nod to older sister Kardashian West's recent style. Kardashian West, 40, has made multiple appearances in the figure-hugging look that covers her feet and hands, from the Met Gala to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, street style and more.

Bundling up for the colder weather, the SKIMS founder stepped out in a fuzzy, oversize coat and black catsuit for dinner with the Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5 cast ahead of her hosting debut this weekend.

Kim Kardashian Arrives At SNL Cast Dinner In New York Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Jenner is bumping along, announcing last month that she is expecting her second child with Scott, 30. The makeup mogul and rapper are parents to daughter Stormi, 3.

Though Jenner hasn't disclosed her due date, a source recently told PEOPLE she was "several months along" and "feeling a bit tired," though she's able to rely on the rapper for support.