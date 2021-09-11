Kylie Jenner Puts Her Baby Bump on Display in a Crop Top for Dinner After Announcing 2nd Pregnancy
In contrast to her pregnancy with daughter Stormi, 3, Kylie Jenner has been showing off her style with her second baby bump
Kylie Jenner continues to take on New York City!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, went with a comfortable and sophisticated monochromatic look and showed off her pregnancy as she went to dinner at Nobu on Friday night.
Jenner put her baby bump on display in a light gray crop top crewneck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted bottoms that hugged her waist.
The California native opted for a long jacket in the same color as her top and bottom for the N.Y.C. night and tied the monochromatic look together with light gray boots and a white handbag.
The reality star — who is expanding her family with rapper Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — has been showing off her pregnancy style this time around.
Jenner's N.Y.C. outing come just days after she announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with Scott, 30. She posted a video on Aug. 8 of her pregnancy thus far, including the emotional moment she revealed the news to the rapper.
Stormi seemed equally excited as the 3-year-old could be seen in the video giving her mom's growing belly a kiss. "Baby!" she exclaimed while eye level with her mom's baby bump.
Two weeks before Jenner confirmed the happy news, a source told PEOPLE, "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited."
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Twins with Kim Kardashian's Epic 2015 Maternity Look: See Their Matching Catsuits!
"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source continued. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."
Another source told PEOPLE that the beauty mogul — who kept her pregnancy with Stormi very private — always intended to tell her fans about her second.
"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right," the source said.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
The insider added, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow."
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy in Leather Mini Dress & Trench Coat During NYFW
"Travis is equally excited," the source shared. "They are a great team and parents."
"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," a source told PEOPLE in June after their October 2019 split. "Kylie and Travis are very close again. ... They never put any pressure on their relationship. The focus was always on being the best co-parents."