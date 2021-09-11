In contrast to her pregnancy with daughter Stormi, 3, Kylie Jenner has been showing off her style with her second baby bump

Kylie Jenner Puts Her Baby Bump on Display in a Crop Top for Dinner After Announcing 2nd Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner continues to take on New York City!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, went with a comfortable and sophisticated monochromatic look and showed off her pregnancy as she went to dinner at Nobu on Friday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner put her baby bump on display in a light gray crop top crewneck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted bottoms that hugged her waist.

The California native opted for a long jacket in the same color as her top and bottom for the N.Y.C. night and tied the monochromatic look together with light gray boots and a white handbag.

Jenner's N.Y.C. outing come just days after she announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with Scott, 30. She posted a video on Aug. 8 of her pregnancy thus far, including the emotional moment she revealed the news to the rapper.

Stormi seemed equally excited as the 3-year-old could be seen in the video giving her mom's growing belly a kiss. "Baby!" she exclaimed while eye level with her mom's baby bump.

Two weeks before Jenner confirmed the happy news, a source told PEOPLE, "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited."

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source continued. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Another source told PEOPLE that the beauty mogul — who kept her pregnancy with Stormi very private — always intended to tell her fans about her second.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right," the source said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The insider added, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow."

kylie jenner travis scott and stormi webster Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Baritt/Getty

"Travis is equally excited," the source shared. "They are a great team and parents."