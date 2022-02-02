Kylie Jenner Cradles Her Baby Bump in Behind-the-Scenes Photo for Family's New Hulu Series

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's baby bump will be on full display for the Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu series.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old cradled her baby bump as she posed in a behind-the-scenes photo for the famous family's upcoming series on the network, which will simply be titled The Kardashians.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together. The pair are also parents to daughter Stormi, who turned 4 on Tuesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the soon-to-be mom of two gave fans an inside look at her baby shower, which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts.

Jenner, who wore a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress for the event, posted a gallery of photos showing a behind-the-scenes look at her party on Instagram. As friends and family arrived, they were welcomed to the event by giant wooden giraffe sculptures which stood in an elaborate white floral display.

Inside, guests were transported to a romantic dream-like jungle space to celebrate the soon-to-be mom of two with dozens of mature trees, which were adorned with roses. Hundreds of candles hung in the foliage.

kylie jenner kylie jenner kylie jenner

Left: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Center: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Right: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner announced. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

In October, a source told PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby."

"She and Travis are doing great too," the source added. "They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."