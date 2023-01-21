Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him"

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on January 21, 2023 05:28 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world.

The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍."

According to a source, the name means "Lion of God."

"I love you Aire Webster," grandmomager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments.

She and Scott, 31, welcomed their son last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques. However, she shared on her Instagram Story on March 21 that her second child's name "isn't Wolf anymore."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Kylie added, along with a prayer hands emoji. She did not say whether his middle name Jacques was also being changed.

Caitlyn, 72, told PEOPLE the news while at Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund event ahead of the 2022 Grammys. "Those are her decisions to make. I learned a long time ago don't put your two cents in, I go with whatever they come up with. But now she has Knight, and I like that, with a K, like a knight in shining armor. I like that," she shared.

"I've spent 34 years carpooling. I've changed 10 million diapers over my lifespan. It's so great when you have grandchildren, because you just pick them up and hand them back. They got a dirty diaper, it's yours," Caitlyn continued.

The initial name-change announcement came just hours after Kylie premiered a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son.

The sweet clip featured footage from all throughout Kylie's second pregnancy journey, from when mom Kris found out about the happy news, to her giraffe-themed baby shower, to the delivery room just before her baby boy was born on Feb. 2.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also revealed the first look at her newborn son's nursery.

In the video, viewers are given a walk-through of her son's neutral-colored nursery, which is filled with children's books, stuffed animals (including a Louis Vuitton teddy bear) and a closet stocked with baby sneakers.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kylie's pregnancy with her son was "very different" than when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

"After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything," said the insider.

The source also noted that Kylie is "surprised that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle" and she "expected it to be easier."

"She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted," the source continued. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

The mom of two is "slowly starting to work out again" and has been "on a few work calls, but is also taking time off from work," noted the insider. "She has realized that she doesn't have to do it all and that it's okay. She is human and wants to be kind to herself."

