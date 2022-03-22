The reality star, 24, posted the news on her Instagram Story on Monday

Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

Kylie Jenner is changing her baby's name after getting to know the little one.

The cosmetics mogul, 24, posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories on Monday revealing that her son, born last month, will no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote, referencing her second child with partner Travis Scott.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

The mom of two did not announce her baby's new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.

Her announcement came just hours after Kylie premiered a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son.

The sweet clip featured footage from all along Kylie's second pregnancy journey, from when mom Kris Jenner found out the happy news, to her giraffe-themed baby shower, to the delivery room just before her baby boy was born.

Along with her doctors and Scott, 30, Kris was also by Kylie's side for the big day.

In the video, Kylie recorded herself sitting in the hospital bed, cradling her baby bump as she prepared to welcome her child.

"Are you ready to have another baby?" she asked Scott, who replied, "I'm ready."

"I am! Woo!" Kris chimed in, shouting with her arms in the air. Kylie then added, "She's always pumped and ready to go."

The clip then cut to audio of the moment the baby was born. "He's out," one of the doctors is heard saying. "Your son is here!"

"What's up boy! What's up big boy," Scott shouted proudly before the newborn is heard crying.