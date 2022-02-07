Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby, a son, on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Chose Son's Name Together, Want to 'Love' It Before Sharing: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott worked in tandem to decide on a name for their baby boy.

The couple welcomed their second baby together on Feb. 2, the makeup mogul announced on Instagram Sunday. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

While the pair has yet to announce the name for their little one, a source tells PEOPLE that they will "share when Kylie is ready."

"[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," says the insider, who adds that the mom of two will share "in a few days" and "wants to make sure she loves the name" before announcing.

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Eagle-eyed fans have already shared speculation on the newborn's name, with many of Jenner's followers believing the parents chose the moniker Angel for their baby boy. Her fans were quick to notice that several of Jenner's followers included the moniker Angel in their replies to her announcement post and used angel emojis.

"Angel Pie," Kris Jenner commented on the announcement, while Kylie's makeup artist Ariel Tejada added, "Can't wait to meet the little angel"

kyie jenner and travis scott welcome baby Credit: kylie jenner/ instagram; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian included an angel emoji in her comment on the post while Kylie's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote "angel baby❤️"

But the name Angel is also likely a reference to the baby's birthday, Feb. 2, 2022 (2/2/22), which represents an angel number in numerology. Angel numbers are repetitive sequences or patterns of digits that seemingly pop up in random places, for example seeing the time 11:11 on a clock.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While some think these numbers appear without reason, many numerologists and spiritualists say these sequences aren't just a coincidence — they're a sign from the angels. Specifically, the birth date of Kylie's baby boy is a sequence of all twos, which The Angel Numbers Book author Mystic Michaela notes is an angel number referred to as an "angel trust fall."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sister Stormi, 4, kissing her mom's belly.