Kylie Jenner and Stormi Pose in Wyoming as the Family Comes Together for North's Birthday

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are ready for some Western-style mother-daughter fun.

On Monday, the beauty mogul, 22, posted an Instagram photo of herself holding Stormi, 2, while posing in an all-blue outfit with orange boots. Little Stormi matched her mom in blue, sporting an adorable blue dress with brown cowboy boots and smiled while enjoying the outdoors with her family.

"woke up in the wild wild west 🧡," Kylie captioned the snapshot.

"They all love Cody because it's amazing for the kids; so much freedom for them to run around and play," the source says. "And they love how quiet, beautiful and peaceful it is."

"They were happy to all be together for North's birthday," the source adds. "No one has travel plans this summer, so Cody will be their escape when they want to get away from Los Angeles."

Kourtney, 41, celebrated her niece's big day with an Instagram shout-out on Monday, writing, "my Northie birthday girl" alongside two photos of North playing with cousin Penelope, 8 next month.

Kourtney also shared footage of a fireworks show which capped off North's birthday festivities, capturing the picturesque display on her Instagram Story.

Mom Kim, 39 — who also shares son Saint, 4, and Psalm, 13 months, and daughter Chicago, 2, with husband Kanye West — wished her first born a happy birthday, writing on Instagram that she "can't believe" North is 7.

"Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!" she wrote. "The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"

In September, Kim shared her love of Wyoming, even hinting that she was considering moving her family there part-time.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kim said at the time during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there. ... I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it.”