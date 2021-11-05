Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner at Cactus Jack Softball Game

The soon-to-be mom of two shared photos from the event on Instagram, including a snap of her posing with Kendall and holding a sign that read "Kendall is our MVP"

Take us out to the ball game!

Kylie Jenner and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi showed up to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Thursday to support Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott as they played in a charity softball game to support Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation.

The soon-to-be mom of two shared photos from the event on Instagram, including a snap of her posing with Kendall and holding a sign that read "Kendall is our MVP." Other photos included Stormi watching the game from the field and holding up a foam finger.

"No crying in softball !!! 🥎," Kylie captioned the photos.

The Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic included a star-studded lineup of players including SZA, Sheck Wes, Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, Lance McCullers Jr., and more.

Kylie, Kendall, Travis, and Stormi go to a baseball game Credit: kylie jenner/instagram

On Wednesday night, Kylie had her baby bump on display as she enjoyed a "date night" in Houston with Scott. In photos shared on Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a black dress with an oversized black, leather trench coat. Kylie's baby bump was front and center in two mirror pictures.

Other photos in the series featured Kylie's sneakers, purse and a candlelit table with roses.

Scott's Instagram revealed he and Stormi were in Houston on Wednesday. The "SICKO MODE" rapper, 29, posted a photo of himself and his daughter with his family, though Kylie was not pictured.

This weekend, Scott is scheduled to host his third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

Kylie shared another sweet family moment on Instagram Tuesday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of two matching diamond rings, one on her hand and one on Stormi's. "Daddy got us matching rings," she captioned the photo.

The couple welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, and Kylie didn't confirm her pregnancy until after the birth.

But for their second baby on the way, Kylie shared the news on her Instagram in a joyful video. Clips showed Kylie telling her mom, Kris Jenner, about the pregnancy, as well as Scott hugging Kylie's stomach. No due date has been shared for baby No. 2.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that the mom-to-be is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby," adding that Kylie has been "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," as well as planning a baby shower for December.