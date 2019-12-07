Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning Daughter Stormi's Next Birthday Party: 'It’s Gonna Be Insane'

It’s never too early to start planning the prefect birthday party!

Although Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi won’t turn 2 until next year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is already excited about planning her baby girl’s big day.

On Saturday, Jenner, 22, let her followers know that she has some epic ideas in store for Stormi’s next birthday — which isn’t until February 1.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait 😫😍 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 6, 2019

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Was ‘Beyond Excited’ About 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi’s ‘First’ Snow Trip: Source

This year, the proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first year of life with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to ex Travis Scott‘s Astroworld.

The celebration had everything from a live “Baby Shark” performance to carnival rides to Louis Vuitton-inspired fries. “I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner admitted on Instagram at the time, sharing a sweet mother-daughter photo from the bash.

The entrance to the party resembled Stormi’s dad’s Astroworld album art, featuring a giant blow-up replica of Stormi’s face that welcomed guests into the venue.

Once inside, guests walked through a room filled with inflatable balloon clouds (referencing Stormi’s name) and carnival rides. Other rooms in the venue included a bubble room, “Stormi’s Shop” (filled with Stormi-themed merchandise) and a magical “butterfly forest” room.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: From Fairies and Unicorns to Fortnite and Tarzan: The Kardashian Kids’ Best Birthday Party Themes

Jenner’s excitement comes on the same day that Kim Kardashian West decided to throw an adventurous dinosaur-themed party for her and Kanye West‘s oldest, Saint, who turned 4 on Thursday.

The KKW beauty mogul gave fans a preview of the set-up, which spared no detail on the party’s prehistoric theme and included several fun dinosaur craft stations and even a dig site to look for fossils.