Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Sweet Handheld Walk in the Sunshine with 15-Month-Old Son Aire

Kylie Jenner is soaking up some precious moments with her baby boy.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a sweet video of her walking in the sun with 15-month-old son Aire on TikTok Monday.

In the clip, the mother-son duo is seen walking through an archway into a beautiful, flower-filled garden. Jenner then reaches out to her little boy and he sweetly places his hand in hers in an adorable moment.

For the stroll, Jenner dressed casually in a dark gray T-shirt and black pants, while Aire sported a T-shirt and cream joggers. She captioned the video with an emoji of hands making a heart shape.

Jenner's post comes after the mom of two marked Mother's Day by sharing some never-before-seen photos of Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, on Instagram Sunday. "happy mother's day 🫶" Jenner captioned the pictures.

In the first photo from her carousel of cute snapshots, the reality star is seen smiling and wearing a fluffy pink robe as she takes a mirror selfie and cuddles her kids.

Like her mom, Stormi also opted for pink in a pair of Santa Claus-themed pajamas, while Aire wore green dinosaur-printed pajamas and matching green and white socks.

Another photo showed Stormi doting on her baby brother and proudly feeding him. In the sweet throwback snap, Stormi smiled at the camera whilst holding a bottle and brushing her younger sibling's hair. Aire wore a brown sleepsuit for his feeding time, while Stormi looked cute in a Hello Kitty T-shirt and leggings.

Kylie Jenner and Son Aire. Kylie Jenner TikTok

The Kardashians star also reminisced on being pregnant with her babies and shared a photo of herself making a heart shape with her hands on her bare bump. For the edgy shot, Jenner rocked wet hair and a sheer crop top, as well as a maroon sarong.

"Happy Mother's Day my loves," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, while Paris Hilton added a heart eyes emoji.

Jenner, who shares her two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, joined her sisters and their kids and matriarch Kris Jenner to celebrate the annual springtime holiday.

Kylie Jenner with son Aire and daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family enjoyed a Mother's Day brunch complete with platters of pastries and fruit, while sister Kim Kardashian cooked up some homemade Armenian pancakes called beeshees.

Jenner was also gifted with some more sweet treats by her kids, sharing a snapshot of a serving board full of hot pink heart-shaped cookies with the words "Love You Mom" written onto them in white icing.