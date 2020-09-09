The reality star sarcastically captioned the video "pics with 2 year olds" as Stormi wiggled around in her mom's lap

Kylie Jenner Adorably Tries to Get Daughter Stormi to Pose for Family Photo with Ex Travis Scott

Smile for the camera!

On Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with her family, 2½-year-old daughter Stormi and ex Travis Scott.

Hoping to document the moment, the reality star, 23, adorably tried to get little Stormi to pose with her and Scott for a fun family photo. Kylie shared a hilarious video of the moment on her Instagram Story, which she captioned "pics with 2 year olds" as her toddler wriggled around in her lap.

Meanwhile, the "SICKO MODE" rapper, 28, could be seen laughing at his daughter and her squirmy behavior.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Stormi and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier that day, Kylie also shared a heartwarming video of Stormi admiring herself in a mirrored elevator. The confident little girl shared a lesson on self-love as she looked at herself and said, "so pretty," before walking away.

"this type of energy!! 😍😍😍😍😍😫😫," her proud mom captioned the post.

Later that evening, Kylie then spent some mother-daughter time with mom Kris Jenner. The duo opted for a low-key night at what appeared to be an IMAX movie theater.

"This screen is crazy," Kylie said while sharing a video of the theater, adding, "I feel like I'm in the screen."

Image zoom Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The movie outing came just a couple of hours after the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was coming to an end after 14 years.

The famed E! reality series will end after 20 seasons in 2021.

Kim Kardashian West shared the news on Tuesday in a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself family members including Kylie and Kris, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.