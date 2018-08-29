Kylie Jenner Is Over the Moon About Her Abs 'Making a Comeback' 6 Months After Daughter's Birth

Kylie Jenner is proudly showing off her body after baby!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, shared videos of her toned body on her Instagram Story and Snapchat on Tuesday evening.

Dressed in a white bra and black track pants, the mother of one was overjoyed to see that her abs were returning just six months after she welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

“Abs making a comeback!!!!” she wrote in the caption, along with praying hands emoji and several weary-faced emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life’

While Jenner hasn’t shared as many workout videos compared to older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, she has kept her fans updated on her latest cosmetic launches and enviable outfits since welcoming Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Despite her love of fashion and makeup, the mother of one opened up about how her way of thinking changed since she became a mother.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom,” Jenner said during an interview with sister Kendall Jenner for Vogue Australia’s September issue.

“I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” she explained, adding that since welcoming Stormi, “I actually feel like I love myself more.”

Kylie added, “I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Lip Kit entrepreneur went on to explain that since becoming a mother, she’s tried to “accept everything about” herself.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” she explained.

“I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that,” Jenner said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Prepares for Her 21st Birthday with Childhood Throwbacks — See the Adorable Pics!

Shortly after celebrating her 21st birthday earlier this month, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that while Jenner “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” there’s one experience that Jenner holds nearest and dearest to her heart: motherhood.

“She just loves being her mom,” the source explained. “She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl.”

Making her love for her 6-month-old daughter abundantly clear, Jenner kicked off her birthday festivities by sweetly calling her baby girl “my most special gift.”