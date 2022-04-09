The update comes after Kylie Jenner put her figure on display at the Hollywood premiere of her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians on Thursday

Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are 'Trying to Make a Comeback' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are 'Trying to Make a Comeback' After Welcoming Son

Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are 'Trying to Make a Comeback' After Welcoming Son

Kylie Jenner is working on her fitness after welcoming baby No. 2.

The Kardashians star, 24, revealed the progress of her postpartum bod Friday on her Instagram Story, flashing her midriff in a mirror video. "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally," Jenner wrote with the clip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She previously put her figure on display in a custom Coperni white latex gown at Thursday's Hollywood premiere of her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians. For her first red carpet since giving birth, she complemented the asymmetrical knotted number with a pair of thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready." Another insider explained: "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved."

Kylie Jenner Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner has become "extra mellow" since welcoming her second child, adding: "Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She's super sweet with those kids," the insider said.

The Life of Kylie alum previously admitted that her postpartum experience "has not been easy," sharing a candid update on her Instagram Story six weeks after going into labor.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she said.

Kylie added: "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back.' Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"