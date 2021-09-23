Watch Stormi, 3, Kick Off Mom Kylie Jenner's '73 Questions' Video by Adorably Answering the Door

Knock, knock. Who's there? Stormi!

Kylie Jenner participated in a new installment of Vogue's "73 Questions" video series, showing off her bare baby bump and her house while answering wide-ranging questions.

To start the video, her 3-year-old daughter Stormi adorably answers the door for the cameras, smiling before her famous mom appeared.

"What a cute way to start this video," narrator Joe Sabia says after being greeted.

Later in the video, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner pushes Stormi on a swing set, asking a few motherhood and family questions of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

"What was the thing you learned about yourself when you became a mother?" asks Kris, to which Kylie answers, "Just how much patience I have."

Kylie is currently expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, 30. In the video, she shares that Stormi "is very excited to be a big sister."

A source told PEOPLE this week, "Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby." According to the insider, Kylie is "doing well" while juggling various business endeavors during her pregnancy.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," said the source. "She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though."

"He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud," the source added. "Kylie and Travis seem very happy."